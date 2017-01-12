Around the NFL  

 

 

2017 NFL restricted free agents

Note: These lists are not intended to be complete, but they include all key free agents in the league.

Arizona Cardinals


Taylor Boggs, G
Darren Fells, TE
Josh Mauro, DE
Zaviar Gooden, ILB
Chandler Catanzaro, K

Atlanta Falcons


Ben Garland, G
Nick Williams, WR
Taylor Gabriel, WR
Akeem King, SS

Baltimore Ravens


Chris Lewis-Harris, CB
Ryan Jensen, RT
Chris Matthews, WR
Jumal Rolle, CB
Terrance West, RB
Marqueston Huff, FS
Michael Campanaro, WR
James Hurst, LT

Buffalo Bills


Logan Thomas, TE
Dri Archer, RB
Mike Gillislee, RB
Colton Schmidt, P
Deandre Coleman, DT
Marcus Roberson, CB
Michael Ola, G
Ryan Groy, G
Jonathan Meeks, FS

Carolina Panthers


Fozzy Whittaker, RB
Wes Horton, DE
Lou Young, CB
Corey Brown, WR
Andrew Norwell, G

Chicago Bears


Josh Bellamy, WR
David Fales, QB
Lamin Barrow, ILB
Demontre Hurst, FS
Christian Jones, ILB

Cincinnati Bengals


T.J. Johnson, C

Cleveland Browns


Josh Gordon, WR
Marcus Burley, CB
Isaiah Crowell, RB
Glenn Winston, RB
Charley Hughlett, LS

Dallas Cowboys


Ryan Davis, DE

Denver Broncos


Sam Brenner, C
Todd Davis, ILB
Brandon McManus, K

Detroit Lions


T.J. Jones, WR
Brandon Copeland, OLB
Khyri Thornton, DT
Cornelius Lucas, RT
Isaiah Newsome, S

Green Bay Packers


Jordan Tripp, OLB
Jayrone Elliott, OLB
Mike Pennel, DE
Jacob Schum, P

Indianapolis Colts


Josh McNary, ILB
Charles James, CB
Jonotthan Harrison, C
Zach Kerr, DT

Jacksonville Jaguars


Peyton Thompson, SS
Tyler Shatley, G
Josh Wells, RT

Kansas City Chiefs


Terrance Mitchell, CB
T.J. Barnes, DT
David King, DE
Albert Wilson, WR
Cairo Santos, K
James Winchester, LS
Daniel Sorensen, FS

Los Angeles Rams


Dominique Easley, DT
Ethan Westbrooks, DT

Miami Dolphins


Kiko Alonso, ILB
Damien Williams, RB
Nick Williams, DE

Minnesota Vikings


Adam Thielen, WR
Jeremiah Sirles, G
Charles Johnson, WR

New England Patriots


Cameron Fleming, G
Trevor Reilly, OLB
Malcolm Butler, CB

New Orleans Saints


B.W. Webb, CB
Chris Banjo, SS
Corey Fuller, WR
Kasim Edebali, OLB
Brandon Coleman, WR

New York Giants


Orleans Darkwa, RB
Deontae Skinner, OLB
George Winn, RB
Kerry Wynn, D

New York Jets


Julian Stanford, OLB
Khiry Robinson, RB
Brandon Bostick, TE
Dexter McDougle, CB
Randell Johnson, OLB
Mike Catapano, DE
Wesley Johnson, C
Marcus Williams, CB

Pittsburgh Steelers


Kenjon Barner, RB
Jaylen Watkins, S
Trey Burton, WR
Ross Cockrell, CB
Chris Hubbard, G

San Diego Chargers


Dontrelle Inman, WR
Kenny Wiggins, G
Korey Toomer, OLB
Isaiah Burse, WR
Ryan Carrethers, DT
Andre Williams, RB
Adrian Phillips, FS
Asante Cleveland, TE
Tenny Palepoi, DT
Branden Oliver, RB

San Francisco 49ers


Chris Jones, DT
Vinnie Sunseri, SS
Carl Bradford, ILB
Marcus Cromartie, CB
Andrew Tiller, G
Chris Davis, CB
Mike Purcell, DT
Chris Harper, WR

Seattle Seahawks


DeShawn Shead, FS
Neiko Thorpe, CB
Steven Terrell, CB
Ronald Powell, OLB
Dewey McDonald, SS
Garry Gilliam, RT
Brock Coyle, ILB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers


Jacquies Smith, DE
Andrew DePaola, LS
Josh Huff, WR
Cameron Brate, TE
Adarius Glanton, OLB
Ryan Griffin, QB

Tennessee Titans


Antonio Andrews, RB
D'Joun Smith, CB
Justin Staples, OLB
Phillip Supernaw, TE

Washington Redskins


Chris Thompson, RB
Will Compton, ILB
LaRon Byrd, WR
Ty Nsekhe, LT

