Injuries: Dolphins' Ajayi (shoulder) exits vs. Steelers

Jay Ajayi missed the end of Miami's wild-card loss to Pittsburgh.

The Dolphins running back exited after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. Ajayi said he "reaggravated" an injury initially suffered in Week 16, but said he "should be fine" going forward.

Ajayi finished his first playoff start with 33 rushing yards on 16 carries, his lowest single-game total since Week 4.

Here are the injuries we're monitoring during Sunday's games:

1. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters that he injured his right ankle during the win over the Dolphins, but promised he will "be out there next week" against the Chiefs. Roethlisberger left his presser in a walking boot.

2. Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie went to the locker room in the first quarter with a thigh injury. He is questionable to return against the Packers.

3. Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is questionable to return with a rib injury after taking a hard hit in the second quarter against the Giants.