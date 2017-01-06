Jarvis Landry fined twice for TD celebration vs. Pats

Jarvis Landry was fined twice by the league Friday for his antics in a 35-14 loss to the Patriots.

The Dolphins wideout was fined $24,309 for a crotch grab and $24,309 for slamming his helmet, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The $48,618 hit to Landry actually stemmed from one play, where he was originally flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a first-half touchdown celebration.

If Miami were to pull off the upset in Pittsburgh this Sunday, it would set up a rematch between Landry and the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round, with the post-touchdown demonstration fresh in New England's minds.