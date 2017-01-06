Chuck Pagano, Ryan Grigson returning for Colts

As anticipated, the Indianapolis Colts are going to retain Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson for the 2017 season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday.

Following the Colts' season finale, Pagano told reporters he didn't doubt whether he would be returning next season, but there have been no similar public statements by Grigson. Owner Jim Irsay also hasn't said publicly if Pagano and Grigson will definitely be back, but he indicated last month that was the likely scenario.

SportingNews.com first reported Pagano would return.

Prior to the Colts' playoff-barring loss to the Oakland Raiders in Week 16, Irsay told Rapoport he wasn't anticipating any "wholesale changes" to be made.

"I would say it would be unlikely for any changes to occur, honestly," Irsay said at Winter League Meeting. "It's unlikely, but look, we'll see when we sit down and thoroughly vet the season ... We'll see what happens."

Pagano has a 49-31 record over five seasons in Indianapolis. After guiding Indy to three consecutive 11-5 marks that culminated in an appearance in the 2014 season's AFC Championship Game, the Colts have failed to make the playoffs after back-to-back 8-8 campaigns.

Grigson was hired as general manager by the Colts in January 2012 and helped oversee a team revival centered upon the drafting of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck and the hiring of Pagano following Peyton Manning's departure.

Grigson received a contract extension from the Colts last offseason despite Indy missing the playoffs. However, it would appear 2017 will mark Pagano and Grigson's final chance to make Indy a playoff team once again.