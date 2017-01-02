Adam Gase leaves door open for Tannehill to start

Now that Miami is set to open the postseason in Pittsburgh might the Dolphins starting quarterback return to lend a spark?

Ryan Tannehill is three weeks removed from a Grade II MCL sprain and partially torn ACL suffered in the team's Dec. 11 victory over the Cardinals.

Coach Adam Gase acknowledged Monday that Tannehill wants to play versus the Steelers, but cautioned that the injured QB1 will have to show that he's ready on the practice field before receiving the green light for Sunday's game.

"That's what I want to find out," Gase said. "I don't know. I don't want to say 'yes' or 'no.'"

Echoing early-season praise from Seahawks star Michael Bennett, Gase explained that Tannehill is simply cut from a superior cloth than most NFL athletes.

"You guys all know, that guy is a freak of nature," Gase explained, via the team's official website. "... His body is unique and the way he heals, same way. We'll just kind of take it one step at a time and I'll have a better idea probably Tuesday, so game plan wise we can figure out what's going on."

If Tannehill does receive the green light to practice, he'll have to make it through the week unscathed. At that point, Gase will be faced with a tough decision.

Veteran backup Matt Moore cost the Dolphins a pair of field goals with poor throws in the halftime two-minute drill at Buffalo two weeks ago. His inability to stretch the field beyond 15-20 yards contributed to the offense's poor showing in the Week 17 loss to New England.

On the other hand, Tannehill isn't fully healthy. Can he pull off an upset over the scorching Steelers if his pocket movement is compromised by the knee sprain?

Don't expect Gase to make an announcement on Tannehill's status until late in the week. In the meantime, we are operating under the assumption that Moore will be leading the offense into Pittsburgh.