Isa Abdul-Quddus placed on IR by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins lost another starting safety to a season-ending injury.

The team announced Wednesday it placed Isa Abdul-Quddus on injured reserve after he suffered a neck injury in Saturday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

Abdul-Quddus started 15 games in his first season with Miami, gobbling up a career-high 78 tackles, to go along with one sack, five passes defended and two interceptions.

The 27-year-old undrafted free agent signed a three-year deal worth $12.75 million this offseason after flashing good ball-tracking skills in two seasons as a regular contributor in Detroit.

It's a brutal blow for IAQ and the Dolphins. The rangy safety was enjoying the best season of his seven-year career.

Miami is already without strong safety Reshad Jones, who went on IR after just six games. When Jones and Abdul-Quddus were on the field together, they offered versatility versus both the run and pass. For a few weeks, the duo looked like it could become the best safety tandem in the NFL.

Injuries wiped it all away.

The Dolphins will head into the season finale versus the Patriots and the playoffs without their top two safeties, and could also be without corner Byron Maxwell (ankle) this week.

Miami promoted safety A.J. Hendy from the practice squad to take Abdul-Quddus' roster spot.