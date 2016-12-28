Jay Ajayi, Aaron Rodgers among Players of the Week

Earl Campbell. Tiki Barber. O.J. Simpson. That's the company Jay Ajayi joined after Saturday's 206-yard rushing effort in the Dolphins' win over the Bills.

It was Ajayi's third 200-yard performance of the year, making him the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to achieve the feat. It also earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, the NFL announced Wednesday. It was his second 200-yard game against the Bills this season and his 57-yard run in overtime put Miami in position to pull off the win.

The Dolphins clinched their first playoff spot since 2008 after the Broncos lost to the Chiefs. Ajayi has been integral to Miami winning nine out of its last 10 games. Ajayi carried the ball 32 times, and scored on a 2-yard run that gave the Dolphins a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. If Miami is to go deep in the playoffs, it will have to be with Ajayi playing a major role.

The Packers were 4-6 when Aaron Rodgers said he believed his team could win out. After Saturday night's 38-25 drubbing of the division rival Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers is one win shy of making good on his projection. Rodgers earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week by throwing for four touchdowns on 28-of-38 passing for 347 yards.

Jalen Ramsey's play over the last month has justified the Jaguars selecting him with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft. The AFC Defensive Player of the Week was great in Saturday's win over the Titans, taking a Marcus Mariota pass to the house for a pick-six. He added four passes defensed and four tackles.

Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors thanks in part to a pick-six of Eli Manning in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants. He had another interception to go with it, along with six tackles.

The Cleveland Browns finally got their first win, and they have defensive end Jamie Meder to thank for part of it. Meder blocked what would have been a game-tying, chip-shot field goal from Josh Lambo. Cleveland would hold on for the 20-17 victory to avoid a winless season. He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his effort.

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week by nabbing four field goals on five attempts in Atlanta's 33-16 win over the Panthers, including a long of 51 yards.