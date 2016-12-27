Brown's TD stretch leads Week 16 Clutch Performers

The Miami Dolphins' Jay Ajayi, Cleveland Browns' Jamie Meder, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick, Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Catanzaro and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 16.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.

Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Strong stats to consider:

» Ajayi is just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era with at least three games of 200 or more rushing yards in a single season. The other players on that list are O.J. Simpson (1973) with three games, Earl Campbell (1980) with four games and Tiki Barber (2005) with three games.

» Ajayi has 1,213 rushing yards on the season. He's the first Dolphins' running back with at least 1,200 yards since Ricky Williams in 2003.

Power of the moment: Ajayi ran for 206 yards and busted loose for a 57-yard run in overtime to set up Andrew Franks' 27-yard field goal leading the Dolphins to a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jamie Meder, Cleveland Browns

Strong stats to consider:

» The Chargers had two attempts to tie the game. The first was blocked by Meder and the second was missed.

» Since the Browns' last win, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first NBA Championship in team history and the Cleveland Indians reached the World Series.

Power of the moment: Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Jamie Meder blocked a 32-yard field goal to save the game against the San Diego Chargers which led to the Browns first win of the season.

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

Strong stats to consider:

» Kaepernick is 11-23 as a starter since 2014. This was after he went 17-6 in 2012-13.

» This win snapped an 11-game losing streak as a starter.

Power of the moment: Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left and scrambled for a go-ahead two-point conversion to lead the 49ers to a 22-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:

» Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown have now passed Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann for the most TD connections by a QB-receiver combination in Steelers history.

» This is Brown's fourth consecutive season with 100 or more catches. He's tied with Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison for longest streak of that many receptions.

Power of the moment: Brown scored a four-yard touchdown with nine seconds left, lifting Pittsburgh to a 31-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. This win not only eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention, but gave the Steelers the AFC North.

Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals

Strong stats to consider:

» Earlier this season, the Cardinals and Seahawks tied 6-6 in overtime. It is the lowest scoring OT tie in NFL history. This was after missed kicks by both teams.

» Catanzaro missed a 53-yard field goal earlier in the game.

Power of the moment: Catanzaro hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game to beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-31.

