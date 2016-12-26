Boise State's Jeremy McNichols intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols intends to file for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Broncos coach Brian Harsin confirmed McNichols' plans on Monday, per The Waco Herald-Tribune.

McNichols has rushed for 1,663 yards and 23 touchdowns this season to help lead Boise State (10-2) to a Cactus Bowl appearance against Baylor on Tuesday. His 23 rushing touchdowns rank second in the FBS among running backs, behind Western Kentucky's Anthony Wales (27), who added three in the Boca Raton Bowl last week. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter ranked McNichols No. 9 in October among 10 running backs who could make an instant NFL impact.

McNichols (5-feet-9, 212 pounds) is a junior who has started for two seasons since replacing Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi at Boise State. Ajayi wished McNichols well via Twitter on Monday.

Like Ajayi, McNichols also has been an accomplished receiver at Boise State, catching 83 passes for 910 yards and 10 touchdowns over his two years as a starter. Boise State's offense has been anchored by a 1,000-yard rusher every year since 2009, including two 1,000-yard seasons by McNichols, two by Ajayi, and two by Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Doug Martin.

College underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to file for early draft eligibility.

