Lions-Packers tilt flexed to 'SNF' in Week 17

The Detroit Lions will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Week 17 with the NFC North title on the line.

The NFL announced Sunday the Packers-Lions tilt would be flexed to the final primetime slot of the regular season on January 1.

The Lions could clinch a playoff spot on Monday with a road win over the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless of that outcome, the Week 17 matchup between Detroit and Green Bay will decide the NFC North champion. With it being the only matchup guaranteed to have a division title on the line, it was the obvious choice to move to 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants at Washington Redskins games will both move from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET. Both games are on FOX.

The New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins game will remain at 1 p.m. ET with the Dolphins now in the playoffs.