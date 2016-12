Icing the kicker is terrible and should go away forever. Perhaps that's why a game official in Orchard Park ignored Rex Ryan's timeout request today.

When CBS provided viewers with a synced up split-screen (nice job, CREW IN THE TRUCK), we saw that Ryan waited too long before making the signal. That gave the sideline official the right to refuse the coach's request. Of course, we imagine Rex won't feel the same way during his postgame press conference.