NFL reboots veteran's combine as Pro Player Combine

The veteran's combine is more or less making a comeback in 2017, although it will be resurrected under a new name and focus more on younger players.

Player agents were informed Friday that registration is open for the inaugural NFL Pro Player Combine, which will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 25-26, according to a letter obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The combine will be limited to players who signed their first NFL contract in 2014, 2015 or 2016 or had their most recent contract waived or expired during the 2016 league year. Up to 150 spots for players will be open and the event will be administered by the regional combine staff and function like a regional combine. The registration deadline is Feb. 27, according to the letter.

The purpose of the Pro Player Combine is to service clubs and players by providing a single venue for exposure to non-vested free agents recently terminated from NFL contracts. Last year, the NFL pulled the plug on the veteran's combine after NFL teams expressed a lack of interest in the event.

It remains to be seen if an event reboot can drum up enough interest from players and teams to make it a mainstay on the NFL's offseason calendar.