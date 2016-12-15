Jerry Jones: Cowboys support Dak Prescott as our QB

Just in case his statement of "no, no, no, no" couldn't convince you to drop the notion of a quarterback controversy in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has elaborated on his seemingly unwavering faith in Dak Prescott.

"Last thing I'm worried about is the fragileness of our team. We completely support Dak," Jones told The Dallas Morning News on Thursday. "We completely support Dak as our starting quarterback, unequivocally. That's that. There's no issue there at all."

Jones' comments came hours after former Cowboys great Troy Aikman speculated that Jones wants to bring Romo off the bench. Speaking on KTCK-AM in Dallas, the Hall of Fame quarterback pointed the finger at Jones for keeping the Dak-or-Romo debate alive.

"I'm not sure that Tony, if it was left up to the owner, wouldn't be the starter now, just based on the comments that I've heard in the last couple weeks," Aikman said, per The Dallas Morning News. "I'm just really dumbfounded by the comments, and not only the first time, but why they continue."

Last week, Jones told the New York Daily News that Romo "may get his opportunity to get us a Super Bowl" and emphasized "it means, what a story, one for the ages, if he'd step in there and this year help us win a Super Bowl."

Jones said he doesn't believe Aikman's criticism of Prescott will weigh heavily on the rookie's psyche.

"I appreciate (Aikman) saying it," Jones said. "I respect him. But Dak Prescott's No. 1 quality is that he doesn't get distracted."

Prescott had a very mortal-like performance in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He completed just 17 of 37 passes for 165 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked three times. With Romo on the bench, it's only natural to think the Cowboys might be contemplating a switch at quarterback despite the rookie's body of work prior to last week.

Still, it seems like Prescott will have to have another bad game before Jones contemplates a serious switch at quarterback.