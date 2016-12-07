Andrew Luck among NFL Players of the Week

Andrew Luck's dismantling of the New York Jets earned the quarterback a little bit more than just a critical win for the Indianapolis Colts.

The big quarterback landed AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his huge performance, the league announced Wednesday.

The Colts quarterback throttled the Jets, completing 22 of 28 passes for 278 yards and four scores. He added 26 yards on three carries as well. The win moved the 6-6 Colts into a three-way tie with the Texans and Titans atop the AFC South.

In the NFC, do-it-all running back David Johnson was rewarded with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors because of his monster performance in the Cardinals' 31-23 win over the Redskins.

Lining up all over the field, Johnson caught passes from the wide receiver spot and running back spot to the tune of nine receptions for 91 yards and a score. On the ground, the big tailback gobbled up 84 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, including a critical fourth-and-1 conversion late in the fourth quarter that helped the Cardinals move to 5-6-1 this season.

Defensively, Eric Berry's emotional return to Atlanta netted him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Kansas City Chiefs safety, playing in his hometown of Atlanta for the first time since he went through chemotherapy treatments at Emory University for Hodgkin's lymphoma, recorded not just a 37-yard pick six off Matt Ryan in the first half, but also a 100-yard, two-point conversion interception late in the fourth quarter off Ryan that ultimately won the game for Kansas City. Berry also added two tackles in the win.

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks' 10-tackle performance gave him the nod for NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Hicks' two sacks and forced fumble contributed to the Bears' 26-6 blowout of the 49ers on Sunday.

A pair of kickers, Lions' Matt Prater and Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski, earned NFC and AFC Special Teams Players of the Week honors for their efforts in wins. Prater booted five field goals, including a 52-yarder, to help lift the Lions over the New Orleans Saints, 28-13. Gostkowski made all four of his field goal attempts, meanwhile, including a 48-yarder in the Patriots' 26-10 win over the Rams.