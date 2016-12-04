2016 My Cause My Cleats: Matthews helping those with muscular dystrophy



Tom Hauck/Associated Press

Initially, I didn't know anything about Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or the young men who have it.

I was in my second year in the NFL when I was asked to film a PSA for Cure Duchenne, a foundation that supports the 300,000 young men and boys in the U.S. who live with this rare disease.

So I researched and read about it, and what I learned was tragic.

For those who aren't familiar, Duchenne is a rare form of muscular dystrophy that affects young men and boys. As they age, their muscles rapidly deteriorate. Most of those who suffer from Duchenne are unable to walk and confined to a wheelchair by the time they are 12. Most Duchenne patients pass away in their 20s.

As a professional athlete, I can't imagine having to deal with many of the things that these boys deal with on a daily basis. I work hard to build my muscles, but these boys don't get that choice. Instead, boys with Duchenne, and their families, can only watch as their muscles get weaker on a daily basis.

I was compelled to help because these boys and this cause deserve a voice. Moreover, they deserve a cure.

