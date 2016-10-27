Jarvis Landry fined $24,309 for illegal hit on Aaron Williams

Jarvis Landry's illegal hit on Aaron Williams drew the ire of Bills coach Rex Ryan, and the NFL hasn't turned a blind eye, either.

The Dolphins wide receiver was fined $24,309 for the illegal crackback hit on Williams during Sunday's game, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday. The league sent Landry a letter notifying him of the fine Tuesday.

The hit led to Williams being hospitalized with head and neck injuries. Williams, who managed to attend a team meeting Monday, missed Wednesday and Thursday's team practice sessions and it remains to be seen if he'll play Sunday against the Patriots.

Landry was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

"I apologized," Landry said, via the Bills' official website. "I just told him to get better. You never want to see that happen to anybody. ... If I could take that hit back, I would. It's a guy's livelihood."

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Ryan called out Landry for a "totally unnecessary" hit.

"Did he launch? Target? Yeah," Ryan said. "Unsportsmanlike? Yeah. Now I have a player in jeopardy."