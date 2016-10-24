Blandino: 'Not enough to change' Osweiler fumble

Brock Osweiler will be the story of Monday night for many reasons. Most of those being his poor play in his return to Denver, a place where he won a Super Bowl ring last season.

Another reason Osweiler will dominate water cooler talk Tuesday? This play on the first snap of the fourth quarter:

Osweiler cocked back his arm, yet before he could unload the football to his intended receiver, the ball rattled loose. The ruling on the field was it was a fumble, not an incompletion. When it was reviewed, the call stood.

Dean Blandino, the NFL senior vice president of officiating, weighed in on the controversial call via Twitter, saying there wasn't enough evidence to change the ruling.

"Rule is hand coming forward with complete control to be pass," Blandino tweeted. "It starts to come loose just as hand comes forward. Not enough to change."

The play was a microcosm of Osweiler's poor night. The big quarterback threw for just 131 yards on a staggering 41 attempts in the Texans' 27-9 loss.