Titans vs. Dolphins will be played as scheduled

Hurricane Matthew continues to disrupt lives along the Atlantic coast, but the Category 3 storm will not stop Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins to be played as scheduled.

The Dolphins announced Friday the game will be played as scheduled Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"Game will be played," the NFL said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "Consensus from state, local and federal officials is Miami is safe and equipped to put on the game and it would not draw resources away from other needs."

The development comes a day after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with top league officials to start contingency planning for the Miami and Carolina home games. However, the latest forecast for Hurricane Matthew have the one-time Category 4 storm moving up the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines on Friday and Saturday before spinning back out to the Atlantic on Sunday morning. If the current forecast models hold up, Monday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers likely would be played as scheduled, according to Rapoport.

As things stand, Hurricane Matthew's best efforts won't derail a Titans-Dolphins clash at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. It also likely that Monday's game between the Bucs and Panthers will be played as scheduled, too.