Antonio Brown fined again for end zone celebration

Antonio Brown continues to draw fines for his somewhat provocative end zone celebrations.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was fined $24,309 for his touchdown dance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, a source informed of the fine told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

It's the second time this season Brown has been hit in his wallet for showing off his post-whistle moves in the end zone. He drew a fine of $6,076 for a celebration during the team's season opener against the Washington Redskins.

Still, it doesn't seem like the fines are going to keep Brown away from showing off some of the skill set he refined as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" earlier this year.

"Nothing to a boss," Brown said last month after his first fine. This time around? "It's a write-off."

So far this season, Brown has lived up to boss-like standards. He had four catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Chiefs. Heading into Week 5, he ranks sixth among receivers in yards (369) and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (4).