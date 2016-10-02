Niners' Bowman believed to have torn Achilles in loss

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have lost far more than just a game Sunday.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman left the 49ers' 24-17 loss to the Cowboys with a lower leg injury, and the initial belief is he tore his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. He'll have an MRI on Monday to confirm.

Bowman was key in limiting Cowboys rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliott early in the game, clogging running lanes and piling up eight tackles and a sack. When he left the game on a cart, though, is when the Cowboys' ground game really got going. Elliott finished the afternoon with 138 rushing yards after recording just 42 in the first half.

Bowman had 35 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble on the season prior to the injury. The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker signed a four-year contract extension in the offseason, worth $11 million and $20 million guaranteed.