Greg Hardy arrested for possession of controlled substance

Free-agent defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a Richardson (Texas) Police Dept. spokesman told NFL.com.

Hardy, 28, was taken into custody after officers determined he was in possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop. He was transported to Richardson City Jail before being released Monday after posting $5,000 bond, according to the spokesman. Police documents state the controlled substance in question was cocaine.

Hardy played with the Cowboys last season after returning from a four-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league following his 2014 arrest on domestic violence charges. The Cowboys signed Hardy in March 2015 after he spent all but one game on the Commissioner's Exempt List in 2014, but after one controversial subpar season, the team decided not to bring Hardy back.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Hardy played four seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was an All-Pro selection in 2013.