Dolphins' Jarvis Landry: 'We can't be an almost team'

The Miami Dolphins almost pulled out a victory despite being down 31-3 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Last week, they almost held on to a 10-6 lead to beat the Seahawks in Seattle.

Yet the Dolphins didn't get the win in either situation. And for their star receiver, that's a serious problem.

"We can't be an almost team," Jarvis Landry told the Miami Herald after the Dolphins fell 31-24 to the Patriots. "That (expletive) is over."

The Patriots jumped on the Dolphins early, getting out to a 21-0 lead in the first half. The Dolphins, though, knocked Jimmy Garoppolo out of the game and then mounted a comeback. Ryan Tannehill threw two second-half touchdowns, Kenyan Drake ran in another and the 'Fins had a chance to win the game on a 29-yard Hail Mary. But the bid fell short.

"This is a bottom-line business," Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell said. "We have to play better and come out with a victory. It's on our back. We should want it."

It's becoming a recurring theme for the Dolphins, and one that Landry and Maxwell have a right to be upset about. They had the Seattle Seahawks on the ropes for 59 minutes last week, yet surrendered the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

With a home game against Cleveland slated for next week, an 0-3 start is a possibility for the Dolphins if they don't stop being an "almost team" soon.