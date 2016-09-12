Cowboys' Randy Gregory out of rehab, still suspended

Randy Gregory is out of rehab and was removed Monday from the Dallas Cowboys' reserve/did not report list, per the NFL's official transactions.

The second-year pass rusher, however, remains suspended for the Cowboys' next three games after being issued a four-game ban for violating the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse in the offseason. He's also facing an additional 10-game suspension for another substance abuse violation, although the league has not officially imposed the suspension.

A consensus top-10 talent leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft, Gregory plummeted to Dallas in the second round due to a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Nebraska star also was late to pre-draft interviews amid concerns about his ability to handle the "mental rigors" of professional football.

Cowboys executive vice president and chief operating officer Stephen Jones made it clear months ago that the second-year edge rusher was on thin ice.

"This is a disappointment," Jones said after Gregory was suspended four games in February. "We have been clear with Randy about what his responsibilities are and what is expected of him. This is something that he is going to have to work through and correct."