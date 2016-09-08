Chargers not optimistic Joey Bosa plays Week 1

The San Diego Chargers could be without No. 3 overall pick Joey Bosa for Week 1.

Bosa sat out of Wednesday's practice, his second in pads this week. If the rookie suits up Sunday versus the Kansas City Chiefs, it will mark his first time in pads as a Charger. The last time Bosa donned pads was on New Year's Day in his final game with Ohio State.

Bosa, for one, made it seem like his status for Sunday has already been decided. He told Marty Caswell of The Mighty 1090 on Wednesday that it's "frustrating and annoying" he won't play Sunday but "it is what it is."

"I think obviously it's (you know) we're not optimistic right now, it's truly is a day to day injury," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Thursday on Hardwick & Richards on XTRA 1360 in San Diego.

"It a minor hamstring but our goal is to make sure it doesn't turn into something long term. But I wouldn't say we're optimistic for this week but we've been preparing other players to play since July 29th, so that doesn't change. Now I know Joey's desire to play is very, very high but we need to be smart about it."

The Chargers and Bosa ended their lengthy contract stalemate last week, signing the defensive end to a four-year deal.

Bosa, who skipped training camp and the team's preseason slate during his holdout, said last week he was optimistic about his ability to adapt to a new defense and the pro level.

Though Bosa has made progress since inking his deal, it seems highly unlikely the Chargers would risk the health of their new pass rusher and activate him Sunday. But crazier things have happened.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Kickoff Thursday:

1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn't guaranteed to be in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals. Gronk told reporters Thursday that he isn't 100 percent recovered from his hamstring injury and his situation is week to week. He was officially limited in practice.

2. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was dealing with a shoulder injury this week and was limited again in practice Thursday, but don't expect him to miss Indy's opener Sunday. General manager Ryan Grigson said on 1070-AM The Fan in Indianapolis that the quarterback is going to be ready.

3. Seahawks first-round pick Germain Ifedi suffered a high-ankle sprain in practice Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The guard will miss several weeks, forcing Seattle to tinker with their offensive line three days before the opener. Thomas Rawls missed practice because of illness, the team announced.

4. Jaguars defensive end Jared Odrick is in concussion protocol after being hit in the jaw at practice Wednesday. He will miss practice while he is in the process of completing the necessary steps to be cleared.

5. Falcons star wideout Julio Jones is on the mend. Jones (ankle) will be a full participant in practice Thursday after being limited the day before. Safety Dashon Goldson was limited with a hamstring injury.

6. Niners running back Carlos Hyde appears fully cleared from the concussion protocol, according to the Mercury News. Hyde should play in Monday's home opener against the Rams.

The Niners also were without defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey (knee) in practice. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (shoulder) was limited, as was fellow defensive tackle Quinton Dial (knee).

7. Bears wideout Kevin White was limited in practice with a hamstring injury. White missed his entire rookie season last year.

8. Ravens linebacker Elvis Dumervil did not participate in practice with a foot injury.

9. Redskins wideout Josh Doctson's status is up in the air for Monday night. He was limited with an Achilles injury he suffered in minicamp. Running back Matt Jones (shoulder) was a full participant and should be good to go Monday.