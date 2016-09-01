Colin Kaepernick releases statement regarding socks

Photo courtesy of Sacramento Bee.

Less than a week after saying he is protesting the treatment of African-Americans and other minorities in the United States by not standing during the playing of the national anthem before games, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is at the center of another controversy.

Photos of Kaepernick wearing socks in practice that appear to depict policemen as cartoon pigs came to light Thursday. According to multiple reports, the quarterback wore the socks during multiple offseason practices.

Kaepernick released a statement Thursday on his Instagram account explaining why he wore the socks:

"I wore these socks, in the past, because the rogue cops that are allowed to hold positions in police departments, not only put the community in danger, but also put the cops that have the right intentions in danger by creating an environment of tension and mistrust. I have two uncles and friends who are police officers and work to protect and serve ALL people. So before these socks, which were worn before I took my public stance, are used to distract from the real issues, I wanted to address this immediately."

Photos of Kaepernick's socks surfaced just days after he revealed to NFL Media's Steve Wyche why he would not stand during the playing of the national anthem. He told reporters Sunday that he will continue his protest.

"I'll continue to sit," he said. "I'm going to continue to stand with the people that are being oppressed. To me, this is something that has to change. When there's significant change, and I feel like that flag represents what it's supposed to represent and this country is representing people the way that it's supposed to, I'll stand."

Kaepernick is slated to start Thursday night's preseason finale against the San Diego Chargers.