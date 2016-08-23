Titans TE Craig Stevens to retire after eight seasons

Craig Stevens is calling it a career.

After eight seasons in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans tight end is retiring, the team announced Tuesday via its official website.

The tight end played in the team's preseason game against the Panthers, logging 10 snaps. Stevens, however, has not practiced since, per the team.

Stevens, who was drafted by the Titans in 2008, recently re-upped with the club signing a one-year contract in February.

"Craig is a consummate pro," Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said. "I have enjoyed working with him as a position coach and as a head coach, and he was someone who could always be counted on. He worked at his craft and was always accountable for his play. The qualities we use to describe players here -- Tough, Dependable, Team-First -- those are the qualities Craig had as a player. There has been an ongoing discussion with Craig, and we wanted to give him time to reach the decision he thought was best for him and his family. We are proud to call him a Titan, and he is always welcome around this team. We wish him and his family the best in his next chapter of life."

Stevens played in 109 career games (72 starts), including all 16 matchups during the 2015 season (11 starts). In his eight-year career, Stevens amassed 60 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns.