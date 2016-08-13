Bills announce stadium naming rights agreement with New Era

Ralph Wilson Stadium will be getting a new name soon.

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that the team has reached an agreement on a stadium naming rights deal with the New Era Cap Company. More details about the agreement will be unveiled during a news conference scheduled for next week.

The stadium, located in Orchard Park, New York, is currently named after Bills founder and former owner Ralph C. Wilson, who passed away at 95 in 2014. The Bills were purchased by Terry Pegula in 2014.

The Bills have been playing at Ralph Wilson Stadium (originally Rich Stadium) since 1973.

In June, Pegula said the NFL has made it understood that a new stadium plan probably should be part of the franchise's long-term goals.