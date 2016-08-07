Thomas Rawls passes physical, off PUP for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks head into their preseason opener this week with a little more certainty about their offensive backfield.

Thomas Rawls, who is set to be the Seahawks' primary running back this season, passed his physical and was removed from the physically unable to perform list by the team Sunday. Rawls was placed on PUP just before the start of training camp last month as he continued to finalize his recovery from the broken ankle he suffered in December.

Rawls has said for months he'd be ready for the start of the season, and his return to the active roster reinforces that timeline. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters last week Rawls and tight end Jimmy Graham were each close to returning to practice.

As colleague Gregg Rosenthal pointed out last week, the Seahawks likely will take a cautious approach in bringing back the anticipated centerpiece to their running game. He did not participate in Sunday's practice.

Rawls established himself as a legitimate rushing threat for the Seahawks after Marshawn Lynch went down with a core muscle injury last season. Before his season prematurely ended, Rawls tallied 830 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Although it might be weeks before Rawls is up to full speed again, his return is a positive development for the Seahawks' preseason plans.