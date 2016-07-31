Injuries: Dion Jordan on NFI list; Foster activated

It remains to be seen if Dion Jordan will be back on the field for the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but he'll be forced to miss at least the first few weeks of training camp.

The Dolphins placed Jordan on the active/non-football injury list Sunday after the defensive end recently underwent knee surgery, a source informed of his situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The surgery wasn't considered major, Rapoport added, but it'll prevent the former No. 3 overall pick from passing a physical for a few weeks. Jordan suffered the knee injury during a private workout, Rapoport said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins didn't know about Jordan's injured knee until he met with the team. "That was news to us," Gase said.

"When you don't have contact with somebody for as long as we did, you don't know every little detail of what's going on," Gase continued. "(Surgery) was a decision that we had to make. We'll see how everything goes moving forward."

The designation won't affect Jordan's future with the team or the conditions of his reinstatement, but he'll lose out on the $1.7 million bonus he would have received Monday if he were on the active roster.

The move comes two days after the NFL conditionally reinstated after being suspended for more than a year following multiple violations of the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Gase said that Jordan "has a fresh start with him and that past events were "irrelevant."

In addition to placing Jordan on the NFI list, the team also activated newly signed running back Arian Foster (Achilles tendon) from the physically unable to perform list. Foster was placed on PUP Friday a little more than a week after he inked a one-year deal with the team.

Gase said Foster is "ready to go" after he "annihilated" his conditioning test.

The Dolphins also signed cornerback Brandon Harris and waived cornerback Tyler Patmon on Sunday.

Jordan has been cleared by the NFL to join the Dolphins at training camp and participate in meetings, conditioning work and similar activities. He will be allowed to take part in all preseason activities, including practices and games, once certain conditions of his reinstatement are fully met. If he meets all the criteria of his reinstatement, he will be allowed to play in the regular season for the first time since December 2014.

Here are other injuries we've been tracking on Sunday:

1. Kony Ealy is in concussion protocol and didn't practice after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit Saturday, Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera told the Charlotte Observer.

2. Sammy Watkins (foot) has passed the Bills' conditioning test, but he remains on the PUP list, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team is being cautious before clearing him to return to the practice field.

3. Falcons coach Dan Quinn says wideout Julio Jones could be back to full-go on Tuesday. Jones did about 50 percent of practice Sunday.

4. Niners placed safety Jaquiski Tartt on the active/non-football injury list. Tartt will still count on the 90-man roster.

5. Giants wideout Odell Beckham, Jr. left practice early with a minor injury. He suffered a few cuts from being stepped on.

6. Patriots receiver Chris Hogan left practice early with a shoulder injury, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported.

7. Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said Sam Brenner is under evaluation for a concussion.

The Broncos placed nose tackle Phil Taylor (knee) on injured reserve, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team signed defensive end Billy Winn.

8. Seahawks third-round pick C.J. Prosise tweaked his hamstring on Saturday and didn't work out on Sunday, NFL Media's James Palmer reported. Tight end Cooper Helfet has a foot injury. His date to return is unknown.

9. Colts first-round pick Ryan Kelly left practice Sunday with his shoulder wrapped. Kelly observed practice after participating earlier. Team spokesman said Kelly's injury is "not serious" and coach Chuck Pagano will not have an update on the player's status until Monday.

10. Texans offensive tackle Derek Newton, who was carted off Sunday, suffered a strained hamstring, source said after his MRI. It's believed Newton will be sidelined a few weeks.

11. Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin was carted off the field Sunday. Head coach Jeff Fisher said Austin experienced cramping and added the receiver had skipped lunch.

12. Chargers head coach Mike McCoy is waiting for test results on receiver Stevie Johnson's knee. McCoy said more information will be available Monday.