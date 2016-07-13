Desmond Bryant tears pectoral muscle, has surgery

The Cleveland Browns have suffered another setback less than two weeks before the start of training camp.

Browns defensive end Desmond Bryant sustained a torn pectoral muscle Tuesday, and had surgery to repair the tear, the Browns announced Wednesday. He likely will not return this season, the Browns announced.

Bryant suffered the injury while lifting weights in the gym, a source infomed of his injury told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

"We feel awful for Des," said Browns coach Hue Jackson said in a statement released by the team. "This is a young man that worked extremely hard this off season to prepare himself for the 2016 season. He really bought into our coaching, our team-over-self-philosophy and was intent on becoming a leader for our team.

"Ray (Horton) and the defensive staff were expecting a really productive season from him. We all understand that injuries are part of this profession and as a team you have to find a way to overcome them. There is no doubt that we will miss Des this season and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

The news was first reported by Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan.

The veteran led the team with six sacks last year, and Bryant had started all 41 games he has appeared in the past three seasons with the Browns.

"First off, thank you to all the fans, friends, and family who have reached out expressing their well wishes in response to the news of my injury," Bryant said in a statement. "While I'm frustrated and disappointed about having to miss some time out there with my teammates, I take comfort in knowing that preparations have already begun for an epic return."

The seven-year veteran signed with the Raiders as an undrafted rookie out of Harvard in 2009.