Buccaneers OL Dominique Robertson shot twice in leg

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Dominique Robertson was shot twice in the leg by an unknown suspect while outside an apartment building in Loma Linda, California, early Thursday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Robertson contacted deputies after he was being treated for his wounds at Loma Linda University Medical Center. According to the sheriff's department, deputies investigating the incident were unable to locate evidence or establish a crime scene where the shooting allegedly took place. Neighbors living in the vicinity told deputies they did not hear gunshots or other disturbances near the time of the shooting.

According to Deputy Olivia Bozek, Robertson suffered injuries to his back, buttocks and leg. Who caused the shooting remains under investigation, she said.

Robertson, 21, was released from the hospital Friday.

The Buccaneers issued a statement about the incident: "We are aware of the reports concerning Dominique Robertson. We can confirm that he has been released from the hospital and is at home resting. We are in the process of gathering more information, but our primary concern is for Dominique's health and well-being."

Robertson signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May after playing for West Georgia last year. He appeared in four games for Texas Tech in 2014. Prior to that, he attended Riverside Community College and East Redlands High School.