Bailey recovering from shooting, hopes for return

Stedman Bailey is returning to the field, but is assuming a different role.

Bailey was shot twice in the head last November in Miami while sitting in a car with his family. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver sustained multiple injuries and underwent numerous procedures, but has not yet been medically cleared to resume his football career.

The wideout was placed on the reserve/no-football injury list this week after clearing waivers. As Bailey continues his recovery, the Rams have him assisting his teammates from the sideline during organized team activities (OTAs).

"It's a very unique situation, but overall I'm just very grateful for Coach Fisher and his staff just giving me an opportunity to still be around here with the guys," Bailey said Friday. "I still get a chance to work out with the team and just pretty much sit around with all the meetings and learn what it's like to be a coach. So, it's kind of just looking at the game from a different angle, but I'm just grateful for the opportunity."

Bailey is enjoying his new role and learning the game's idiosyncrasies from a different prospective.

"I understand that the coaches -- it really takes a lot. They have to take a lot of time to put in game plans, really study film and things like that," he said. "I've always been able to take a glimpse from a player's perspective. But now, I get a chance to work with Coach Fassel and breaking film down. At the end of the day, it's still football. Still being able to look at football and that's pretty much something that I really love to do, so it's cool."

Rams coach Jeff Fisher said the club has no timetable set for Bailey's recovery. Over three seasons with the team, Bailey played in 38 games, and caught 58 passes for 843 yards (2015: 8 games, 12 receptions, 182 yards).

Though it might take a full year for Bailey to be fully recovered, he isn't ruling out a comeback.

"Physically, I'm able to run out here just like all the guys, catch balls. Everything feels good," he said. "I just kind of took some time off, but I was able to bounce back and recover very well. I definitely feel like I have a chance to step back on the field and be able to continue playing football."