John Madden recovering after hip replacement surgery

Coaching great John Madden underwent hip replacement surgery and is undergoing rehab, NFL Network's Steve Mariucci told Lindsay Rhodes on NFL Total Access on Wednesday.

Speaking at the "John Madden and Steve Mariucci Battle of the Bay" charity bocce ball event in Livermore, California, Mariucci said Madden is still recovering from the surgery and is not attending this year's event. However, he reported that the Hall of Fame coach and former football analyst is in good spirits and that the two shared "an ice cream lunch" on Tuesday.

"He's gotta get back on track, and he'll do that," Mariucci said.

Madden, 80, who retired from broadcasting in 2009, underwent heart surgery in December.

Madden is one of the most successful coaches in NFL history. He posted a 103-32-7 record during his career as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-78. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, he won Super Bowl XI with the Raiders in 1977.