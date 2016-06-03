Jags GM: We expect Jalen Ramsey by training camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars were optimistic last month that Jalen Ramsey's small meniscus tear wouldn't lead to another first-year washout for their top draft selection.

On Friday, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell gave reporters a rosy update on Ramsey's condition.

"He is doing really well," Caldwell said. "He's out here now and you see him walking around. He feels great. The expectation is he'll be 100 percent ready for training camp and probably even before then."

Ramsey, selected fifth overall by the Jaguars in April, watched organized team activities from the sideline while wearing a wrap on his knee. Seeing him off crutches and on the field has provided a mental boost for the team.

"It's awesome (he's here)," coach Gus Bradley said, according to The Florida-Times Union. "Even though he's watching, I've quizzed him on the sideline. He's getting (mental) reps, so he's doing everything that he can do."

So it appears the Jaguars won't suffer from a bout of déjà vu after 2015 first-round selection Dante Fowler suffered a torn ACL in his first rookie practice last year. What remains to be seen is how quickly Ramsey can get back up to speed.