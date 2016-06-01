Lardarius Webb to Eric Weddle: 'Don't hold back'

Eric Weddle is trying to establish a career resurgence in Charm City, and one of his new teammates is eager to see the same player who earned three Pro Bowl selections as a member of the San Diego Chargers.

Speaking to the Ravens' official team website, Baltimore safety Lardarius Webb made it clear what the team's expectations are for their new defensive standout.

"I told him, 'We want Eric Weddle. Don't hold back. Don't be quiet. We want you,'" said Webb, who appeared Thursday morning on NFL Network's NFL HQ. "'If you yelled when you were with the Chargers, I want you coming out here yelling. Just be yourself. Grow the beard back, because we want the beard, if that's who you were.'"

Although Weddle might be under pressure to bring back his trademark bearded look, it appears he's quickly acclimated to how things are done under coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore. During organized team activities session last week, Weddle showcased a veteran move by performing a quick signal on the line of scrimmage to swap spots with Kendrick Lewis. The heads-up call by the 10th-year safety prompted Ravens offensive coordinator Marc Testman to shout to his charges, "Do you see Weddle? Watch Weddle! Weddle! Weddle!"

"In all honesty, it feels like I've been here my whole career," Weddle told the Ravens' website. "It's been a natural, seamless transition. I've been able to fit in, but also imprint what I'm all about and what I bring to the team."

It remains to be seen if Weddle can rediscover the spark that made him one of the NFL most feared defensive players prior to what was a difficult final season with the Chargers. At 31, can he resurrect his reputation as of the NFL's elite safeties?

Webb is a believer.

"It's big. That was a nice addition to our team," Webb told NFL HQ. "The leadership that he's bringing to our room, the mentality that he's bringing to our room. ... It's going to be big this year."