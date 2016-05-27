Adam Jones: Dalton, A.J. Green combo like a 'bolt nut'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and wideout A.J. Green are arguably one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combos in the league. The duo is entering its sixth season together and their on-field chemistry isn't waning.

"That's what they're supposed to do," cornerback Adam Jones said per ESPN. "Those guys have been together what, five or six years now? The chemistry between those two should be like a bolt nut. It should go in every time."

Jones and Dalton were selected in the first and second round in the 2011 NFL Draft, respectively. Over those five seasons, the two have combined for 40 touchdown passes.

"We've been playing together for a long time," Dalton said. "We feel comfortable. I know where he's going to be. I know what to expect from him."

Though Dalton and Green have had success in the regular season, lest not forget they have failed to connect in any of the Bengals' postseason appearances. (Dalton was sidelined for the team's final three regular-season games and 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in the playoffs.)

The Dalton-Green connection should continue to flourish in 2016. The team named quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese as offensive coordinator following the departure of Hue Jackson. The two veteran skill players aren't afraid to step up and be vocal about the offense's direction.

"When I'm on the field, if something doesn't go exactly as it's planned, I'm going to say something before a coach is going to say something," Dalton said. "I'm going to get to it quicker and try to get it corrected.

"A.J.'s to the point where he's not a young guy anymore. He's been around a while; he has all the experience and so he'll be able to help guys out. That's part of the process of the longer you play, you can help the guys around you."