Antonio Brown: DWTS helped my foot placement

Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout Antonio Brown is back on the gridiron following a stint on ABC Network's Dancing With The Stars. Brown and Broncos linebacker Von Miller opted for a different method to stay in shape this offseason by competing in the ballroom dancing competition show. Brown was eliminated in the semifinals.

Following his first football workout in months, Brown said he remains in great shape.

"I felt pretty good today, actually, my feet, I'm in shape, running my routes and dropping my hips," Brown told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala on Thursday. "I still have work to do on my finishes, but that will come. For the most part, I'm feeling good and can transition out of my breaks."

Though some might claim participating on the show can be a distraction, Brown told Kinkhabwala it helped improve his footwook and hip placement.

"I don't want to say it made me faster, but I feel like it has helped me a lot with my shock absorbers," he said. "I've been able to drop my hips and get on the ball of my foot."

Last year, Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger said he wanted his offense to put up 30 points per game. However, the 2016 squad is sans Martavis Bryant, who is serving a year-long suspension, but Brown and the Steelers' offense is still holding onto their goal.

"It's too early to tell right now. We're just getting started now in Phase 3 of the offseason so we definitely got a long way to go. Our goal in front of us is still to be the best offense," he said. "Thirty points is still attainable and we're looking forward to putting our word on display when we get control this season."