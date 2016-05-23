Brock Osweiler wants Bill O'Brien to be tough on him

We're wading chin deep through the season of optimism, so it makes sense a player being paid $37 million guaranteed from his new team would be gushing over his budding relationship with his new coach.

The Brock Osweiler era in Houston reached the field for the first time Monday, bringing with it a combination of respect and praise between the anticipated franchise quarterback and the man tasked with ensuring the 25 year old reaches his full potential.

"Today was my first experience in a practice environment with coach (Bill) O'Brien and I loved it," Osweiler said during Monday's news conference. "I loved his energy, I loved his fire. He kept us on task and he expects a lot out of us, which as a player you love."

Osweiler knows O'Brien isn't the coddling type. He understands that if he makes a mistake, O'Brien will call him out. It's a sign of Osweiler's open-minded attitude that could serve him well as he embarks upon the mammoth task of becoming a bona fide NFL starter.

"Sometimes he's going to get on you, which he should," Osweiler said. "I had a couple turnovers today. I'm going to chalk those up as learning experiences. I'm going to make sure they don't happen again, but I want him to be on me. I don't want that to be acceptable."

For his part, O'Brien characteristically noted that Osweiler simply "got off to a good start today, just like everybody else did." Still, there must be a level of reassurance for coach, teammates and fans alike that things are looking better for the Texans -- especially following last year's anti-climatic offseason QB duel between Brian Hoyer and Ryan Mallett.

"He operates like a pro's pro," receiver DeAndre Hopkins said about Osweiler. "He comes out and he demands the best out of everybody, offensive line, fullbacks, even the guys that aren't even in the huddle. He's a natural leader."

Time will tell if the current feel-good fervor will reap later rewards during what undoubtedly will be an interesting season in Houston.