Jaguars rookie DE Jonathan Woodard tears Achilles

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday rookie defensive end Jonathan Woodard sustained a torn Achilles tendon during the second phase of on-field workouts.

Woodard underwent successful surgery to repair the tear, and the rookie will be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the team added. Because of the severity of the injury, Woodard could miss the entire 2016 season.

The Jaguars selected Woodard in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas.

Woodard told the Florida Times-Union he tore his Achilles in a non-contact drill, planting his foot when getting around a tackling dummy.

Woodard is the latest Jaguars rookie to encounter bad luck. First-round pick Jalen Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee last week. The cornerback is slated to receive a second opinion on the injury Monday.

Veteran center Luke Bowanko injured his labrum in his right hip and will require surgery. He will be designated to the PUP list.