Ryan Kelly, drafted No. 18 overall, agrees to Colts deal

The Indianapolis Colts aren't wasting time in making sure their first-round draft pick is under contract in time for rookie minicamp.

Center Ryan Kelly, who the Colts selected No. 18 overall in the draft, agreed to terms on a deal with the team Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kelly is the most notable name associated with general manager Ryan Grigson's draft binge on offensive linemen -- an effort aimed at providing better protection for quarterback Andrew Luck and the Colts' running game for years to come.

The ex-Alabama center is expected to help solidify the middle of the Colts' line and help cut down on the high rate of hits Luck has taken since entering the NFL. Kelly should play a key role in helping Luck once again flash the credentials that made him one of the NFL's most lethal QBs before last season's injury-shortened campaign.

Kelly started 36 of the 43 games he appeared with for the Crimson tide and was part of Alabama's national title-winning teams in 2011, '12 and '15. As a senior, he won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Kelly will almost certainly be making the Colts' first snap of the season against the Detriot Lions on Sept. 11. He'll get his first taste of how things are done in Indy on Friday when rookie minicamp opens.