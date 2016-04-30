Rex signs Gronk's brother as undrafted free agent

Rex is back at it again.

Buffalo Bills signed Glenn Gronkowski, the younger brother of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, as an undrafted free agent on Saturday.

For the former Kansas State fullback, the new landing spot seems like a perfect fit.

Gronkowski hails from the Buffalo area and was an avid Bills fan growing up.

"We were at all the Bills games; we were cheering for the Bills and all that," he said earlier this year at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Obviously, they have never been that good, but we were always there cheering for them and everything. But yeah, that would be awesome to be there. Any team would be a dream come true."

UPDATE: It didn't take long for Glenn Gronkowski's older brother to notice the news.