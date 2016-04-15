Davis mock draft 5.0: Wentz and Goff go 1-2

After the dust settles from the Rams' big move (should we be surprised that their return to L.A. necessitated making a HUGE splash?!), we can get ourselves prepared for the big reveal in Chicago on April 28. I see Wentz being the pick due to his overall athleticism and fit with head coach Jeff Fisher, who had success with a strong, Division I-AA QB in Steve McNair.
Could this pick be traded? Yes, that's a possibility, and the Browns will be fielding plenty of calls of inquiry. But, if they keep it, they get a young man with excellent feet, who's a fast, decisive decision maker in Goff. He will be ticked off that he's not the No. 1 overall selection.
Ramsey is perhaps the best overall athlete in the draft. He could be used as a CB, S, and nickel defender. Many envision him as the "Eric Weddle" replacement as a playmaker.
Plenty of discussion will occur in the Cowboys' draft room about what to do with this pick ... Pass rusher? Running Back? This tremendous player helps them improve in multiple ways with his multi-faceted skill set.
The Jags cannot afford to pass on Tunsil, who's the top-ranked player on many teams' boards.
Baltimore is eager to get back to being "The Ravens" on defense, and the Buckeyes' star makes for an excellent beginning with his full-time hustle, and ability to play the run and rush the passer.
Buckner is an excellent prospect who has plenty of size, power and movement skills. Buckner uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay and to get upfield and make plays. I'm also guessing that the 49ers will spend time contemplating trying to move up to select a QB.
The Eagles will also ponder trying to move up in the draft to grab a QB, but if they stay put, this three-down, full-time RB would make a nice selection. Elliott is an excellent pass protector, and he can catch it, too.
I think the Bucs would love a pass rusher, but they won't turn down adding one of the top corners in the draft. He will make plenty of plays on the ball, and he tackles, as well.
I keep hearing that some teams like Stanley better as a prospect than Laremy Tunsil, and Stanley has more experience than Tunsil as a drive blocker in the run game. All in all, the Giants would be excited to add him to their OL to keep QB Eli Manning upright.
The Bears are continuing to seek big, physical players on defense, and Reed is the best run-stuffing DT in the draft. He plays every down with passion.
I was really impressed by what I saw from him at the Senior Bowl. He displayed quickness, and an innate sense of how to get upfield and disrupt. The Saints need help everywhere on the defensive side of the ball.
Once he ran 4.4 at the combine, his already impressive resume really got a boost. He should fit nicely into what new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph likes to do with his corners.
He will get bigger, and thicker, without losing any speed and quickness. With all the uncertainty about Aldon Smith's future, Floyd helps Khalil Mack's considerable pass-rushing skills. A corner could easily be in play here, too.
The Titans' move to No. 15 from the top spot doesn't mean they won't get a good player or fill a need. Protecting Marcus Mariota is still priority No. 1 in Nashville, and Conklin will team with Michigan grad Taylor Lewan to form a "Bad Boys" tandem eager to do just that. And, we are all eager to see if the Titans try to move back into the top 10.
He had only one year of big-time production at Clemson, but he would be a nice fit opposite Pro Bowl DE Ziggy Ansah.
Andrew Luck's really tough 2015 is over (thankfully for him and the Colts), but in order to try to avoid a repeat, the Colts will add this tough Buckeye to the lineup.
Mario Willams couldn't find his niche in Rex Ryan's defense. Ryan does have an affinity for Clemson players (his son plays there), but he's an even bigger fan of versatile pass rushers.
He wants to be a three-down LB, and if he's able to stay on the field, he's well versed in pro-style defenses ... and can rush the passer from inside and off the edge, too.
This will be a difficult selection for Washington. The Redskins will have options at DT, but Robinson is a space eater with some pass-rush skills. A WR is also a consideration here.
There are plenty of WRs to consider here, and this pick might trigger a run on the position. The Notre Dame star goes here because of his ability to run and stretch the field for new QB Brock Osweiler and star WR DeAndre Hopkins.
He makes plays like a basketball player at times, appearing to win jump balls and rebounds, but don't underestimate his speed. He can get on top of a DB and zoom past at times. He will be counted on to aid the continued development of QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Coleman should serve as a nice counter to A.J. Green. Coleman's speed should help open up the field and create extra space for Green and TE Tyler Eifert. Ryan Kelly, a center from Alabama, could easily be in play here, too.
The secondary continues to need help, and guys who can run, tackle and make plays. This Hurricane has the gifts to do all of those things. He will be needed to deal with some scary receivers in the AFC North.
The Seahawks need help in the OL/DL areas, and Andrew Billings of Baylor would make a nice selection. However, I see GM John Schneider and head caach Pete Carroll "gambling" on the incredible talent of Nkemdiche, who provided plenty of "splash" plays both on D and even as a ball carrier. Now, he must show consistency.
Yes, the Pack signed Jared Cook to help fill the hole at TE. However, I keep hearing that they like this Razorback a lot, and would not hesitate to select him and give Aaron Rodgers another weapon.
Lose terrific CB Sean Smith in free agency?! And, to division rival Oakland?! Time to add a running mate to last year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Marcus Peters.
This might be an absolute pipe dream (with the run on QBs with the top two picks, is there ANY way he lasts this long?!), but it would be an ideal fit. Big, tall, with a cannon arm, and a love of the deep ball, Lynch is made to order for head coach Bruce Arians' attacking style of offense, and he would get the opportunity to learn behind Carson Palmer for a season or two.
I know this seems low for a player that many see as the best WR in the draft. His less-than-blazing 40 time might cause some teams to pass, but the Panthers did not turn down another big-body catcher who faced questions about his speed two drafts ago in Kelvin Benjamin (who had 1,008 yards as a rookie).
His stock keeps rising in the eyes of the public, but the league already knows that he can be an explosive inside rusher and can aid Derek Wolfe in keeping the edge pass-rushing lanes open for Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and Shane Ray.
Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.