Silas Redd suspended indefinitely for drug policy violation

The setbacks continue for Washington Redskins running back Silas Redd.

After missing the entire 2015 season because of a preseason knee injury, Redd was suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, the league announced Tuesday. Redd's suspension begins immediately.

It's Redd's second drug policy suspension in less than five months -- in November, he was suspended four games for violating the policy. He was on injured reserve at the time of the first suspension.

Redd has done little on the field since signing a three-year, $1.5 million deal with the Redskins coming out of USC. He was limited to 16 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown as a rookie in 2014. He then torn his right ACL and MCL in the Redskins' 2015 preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.