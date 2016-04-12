Saints to hold public visitation for Will Smith on Friday

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that the team and Will Smith's family will host a visitation for guests wishing to pay their final respects to the former Saints star from 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. CT Friday at the Saints' indoor training facility in Metairie, Louisiana. There will be a celebration of Smith's life both on and off the field presented through photographs and video.

Smith was shot and killed following a car crash in New Orleans on Saturday night. Smith's wife, Racquel, was also shot and was taken to the hospital.

Smith played nine seasons with the Saints and helped the franchise win a Super Bowl title in 2009 before retiring after the 2012 season. His death has been a shock to his former teammates and the NFL community.

The Times-Picayune reported Monday a second-line parade will be held in Smith's honor on the streets of New Orleans on Wednesday.

A private family burial and funeral service will take place on Saturday, according to the team.