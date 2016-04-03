Ex-OSU QB, Heisman winner Troy Smith arrested on DUI charge

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Troy Smith arrested early Sunday morning in Westerville, OH. and charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, according to a police report obtained by NFL Media.

Cpl. Greg Franey of the Westerville Police Department told NFL Media that Smith was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and improper display of a license plate. Smith was later released.

Smith, 31, played for the Buckeyes from 2003 to 2006 under head coach Jim Tressel. He was selected in the fifth round (174 overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Smith also had a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2010 season. He later retired from football in 2014 after playing in the United Football League and also the Canadian Football League.