A little more than a month after announcing he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he is cancer-free.

Blank, 73, made the announcement while speaking at the 2016 Georgia Technology Summit in Atlanta on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He also referred to his cancer-free diagnosis during an television interview with Atlanta's WXIA-TV.

"We were blessed -- my surgery was four weeks ago yesterday," Blank said. "The surgeon saw us Friday night in hospital four weeks ago, and based on the surgery and the pathology report said, 'We believe you're cancer free.' We have to go through testing and what-have-you, but at this point, we feel like we're in a good place, you know dealing with some of the post surgical conditions you have to deal with. I'm very fortunate to be where I am right now."

Blank, one of the co-founders of Home Depot, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December. The Falcons have won the NFC South title three times and made six playoff appearances since he took over ownership of the team in 2002.

Blank was instrumental in helping get approval for the construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which is scheduled to open as the new home of the Falcons in 2017.