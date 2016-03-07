Joe Barksdale, Chargers agree to four-year contract

The workhorse of the San Diego Chargers' offensive line will be back with the team next season.

The Chargers announced Monday they reached an agreement on a four-year deal with right tackle Joe Barksdale, who was ranked among our top 99 free agents heading into Wednesday's free-agency signing period. Barksdale told the San Diego Union-Tribune he will sign the contract Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 328-pound lineman out of LSU took 1,043 offensive snaps in 16 starts for the Chargers, who plucked him out of free agency following three seasons in St. Louis. Barksdale's versatilty and consistency on the line made him one of the bright spots for an injury-riddled San Diego squad that finished the season with a 4-12 mark.

He should see a considerable pay bump after being signed to a one-year deal for a little less than $2 million.