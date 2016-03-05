Charles Johnson to visit New York Giants on Sunday

The New York Giants could be in the market for a new high-profile defensive end if they decide to let Jason Pierre-Paul walk. Could Charles Johnson fill the void?

Johnson, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, will visit with the Giants on Sunday, a source informed of his plans told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The defensive end will also visit the Buccaneers, according to Rapoport, per a source of the player's plans.

The emergency of Kony Ealy coupled with Johnson's injury history and his $11-million salary-cap hit ultimately made him expendable for the Panthers. Still, given the right circumstances, Johnson could prove to be a valuable asset for any team eyeing the free-agent market for a big boost of defensive help.

The big question is whether the 29-year-old pass rusher can rediscover the spark that was snuffed out by ongoing hamstring issues that limited him to just nine games last season.

If the Giants do decide it's time to move on from Pierre-Paul, they'll need a steady and reliable starter to help turn around a defense that ranked last in the league in total defense (420.3 yards per game).