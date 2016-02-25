Payton: Drew Brees contract extension 'will get done'

Before the season ended, Saints quarterback Drew Brees assured everyone that he and coach Sean Payton would remain in New Orleans in 2016.

On Thursday, it was Payton's turn to erase any doubts regarding whether Brees will stay in New Orleans beyond next season.

Speaking to NFL Network's Melissa Stark and Steve Mariucci at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Payton said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has met with Brees' agent Tom Condon and that a new deal "will get done very easily."

"I go to bed thinking about improving our defense," Payton said. "I don't mean to skirt (a Brees' contract extension), but I just know there will be an extension and I know things will get worked out."

Payton added he believes the 37 year old still has plenty of drive and desire to remain a competitive quarterback.

"I know where he's at, and his mindset and his competitive nature of wanting to be successful," Payton said. "And I know, without speaking for him, both of us feel like there's still more success to be had."

Brees is entering the final season of a five-year, $100 million deal that will count $30 million against the salary cap. An extension could potentially reduce some of that cap hit.

Last year was a season to forget for the Saints, but continuity among the two top figures of the franchise's greatest era could bode well for New Orleans if it can solve its defensive problems. It remains to be seen if the final anticipated chapter of the Payton-Brees saga will put the Saints on a rising trajectory for years to come.