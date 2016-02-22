Jeremy Lane: 'I would love to go back to the Seahawks'

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane appeared in just six games during the 2015 season after spending most of the year recovering from a broken wrist and ACL tear -- both injuries were incurred during a first-half interception return in Super Bowl XLIX against the Patriots.

However, despite Lane's limited appearances last year, he remains one of the Seahawks' most intriguing potential free agents.

During an interview Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Lane said he hopes to stay in Seattle.

"Yeah, of course, if the situation was right I would love to go back to the Seahawks," Lane said. "They were the team to give me my first opportunity to showcase my skills in the NFL and I appreciate them. They would be my number one choice I would go to if they were the right choice for me and my family."

The Seahawks selected Lane in the sixth round of the 2012 draft. He can be an unrestricted free-agent on March 9 when the new league new begins.

Lane added his impending free-agent status helped motivate the four-year player throughout his recovery process.

"That's why I was training so hard to get back as quickly as possible to show the NFL that I was capable of being pretty good," he said.

Though his future in Seattle (or elsewhere) remains uncertain, Lane is embracing the process.

"It's not as bad as it was coming out of college," he said. "I'm excited about the process. I don't know what's going to happen but I know I did pretty well while I was with the Seahawks and I'm just back in Texas just enjoying the process."